8 of 20 companies that earned most from Russian oil shipments since June 2023 reported to be Greek

Greek shipping firms earned over $3.8B transporting Russian oil over past 3 years despite sanctions: Report 8 of 20 companies that earned most from Russian oil shipments since June 2023 reported to be Greek

Greek shipping companies earned over $3.8 billion transporting Russian oil in the past three years despite G7 nations' efforts to curb the Kremlin's oil revenues, a Financial Times report said Tuesday.

Three companies alone – Dynacom Tankers, Stealth Maritime, and the Onassis Group – generated at least $3.8 billion from transporting Russian fuel despite the G7 price cap regime.

Dynacom topped the list, earning more than $915 million from transporting Russian crude, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total revenue generated by Greek shipowners since July 2023.

Onassis Group Olympic Shipping and Management earned at least $404 million from the trade, while Stealth Maritime and Polembros Shipping made more than $200 million.

The Financial Times also highlighted past tensions between Athens and Kyiv over Greek shipowners' role in transporting Russian oil, noting that several Greek tanker companies, including Dynacom, were designated "international sponsors of war" by Ukraine in 2023 before being removed from the list following pressure from the Greek government.

Although the trade is permitted as long as it complies with the G7 price cap, the US and EU have stepped up efforts to tighten sanctions on Moscow's energy revenues, a move that could affect Greek shipping companies.

The Financial Times based its analysis on freight pricing data from Argus Media and tanker movement and ship management data from Kpler and the International Maritime Organization, covering major Russian oil routes since June 2023.

The estimate covers 389 million barrels shipped by Greek tanker companies, while another 153 million barrels without Argus price data were excluded from the FT's calculations.

The analysis revealed that eight of the 20 companies that earned the most from Russian oil shipments since June 2023 are Greek.

Greek companies accounted for nearly 15% of Russian crude exports in May, according to an analysis of data from marine and energy analytics firms Windward and Vortexa.

Introduced in December 2022 to curb Moscow’s oil revenues while maintaining global supply, the G7 price cap allows Western shipping services for Russian oil only if sold below the limit, which currently stands at $44.10 per barrel, though enforcement has been considered weak.

EU diplomats reportedly said Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration had consistently opposed the price cap in closed-door meetings.