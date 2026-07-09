Greek F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Zakynthos airport

A Greek F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at an airport on Zakynthos Island, local media reported on Thursday.

The fighter jet reportedly caught fire, and its pilot made an emergency landing at the island's airport, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

The pilot, who was swiftly taken away from the damaged jet, is in good health, it added.

Speaking to the public broadcaster, Maria Mouzaki, the local head of the country’s civil protection department, cited an engine problem as the cause of the incident.

The airport will remain closed until further notice for security reasons, she added.