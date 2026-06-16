Chancellor Merz expresses optimism that the US and Europe can align on Ukraine policy after positive G7 talks with President Trump

Germany's Merz says G7 talks show Trump edging toward Europe on Ukraine Chancellor Merz expresses optimism that the US and Europe can align on Ukraine policy after positive G7 talks with President Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism on Tuesday that the US and Europe are moving toward a common approach on Ukraine, following discussions with President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Evian, France.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Merz said European leaders’ exchanges with Trump on Ukraine were constructive, raising hopes for a coordinated approach to the next phase of support for Kyiv.

“I found him to be very cooperative, and I saw him listening very attentively,” Merz told reporters. “It gives me a certain degree of optimism that we, as Europeans and Americans, can now work together to end the war.”

He said the conflict had entered a new phase, arguing that sustained European military support has strengthened Ukraine’s position and made it increasingly clear that Russia cannot win on the battlefield. Merz also said Europeans will further increase economic pressure on Moscow with a new round of sanctions to force Russia back to the negotiating table.

“Perhaps I might quote one of the participants here who—rightly—noted that Russia has always excelled at defense and repelling attacks, but has never been successful in its history at waging wars of aggression,” the chancellor said.

“I have had the impression—both today and last night—that President Trump is gradually becoming open to this assessment and is now working with us to find a way to end this war,” he added.