Johann Wadephul says Berlin sees no need for now to join partners such as France, Canada, and Norway, which recently announced sanctions on networks involved in settler violence against Palestinians

Germany won’t back new sanctions against extremist Israeli occupiers, foreign minister says Johann Wadephul says Berlin sees no need for now to join partners such as France, Canada, and Norway, which recently announced sanctions on networks involved in settler violence against Palestinians

Germany on Wednesday declined to support new sanctions against extremist Israeli occupiers, despite their growing violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters in Berlin that Germany’s opposition to Israel’s illegal settlements is well known and has been repeatedly conveyed to the Israeli government, but Berlin has no plans to back additional sanctions.

“We have clearly told the Israeli government that we believe this illegal settlement policy should not continue and that projects such as E1, in particular, violate the entire Oslo process,” Wadephul said.

”We continue to draw attention to this, and at present, the German government takes the view that our voice is being heard in Israel and that other measures are not warranted at this time,” he added.

Asked whether the EU will discuss new measures next week after the UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway announced sanctions targeting networks involved in financing, enabling, and carrying out settlers' (occupiers') violence against Palestinians, Wadephul responded negatively.

“We have indeed imposed sanctions on settler organizations in the past—this is nothing new. We discuss such measures at the European level; I am not certain whether this will be on the agenda next week, but if it is, we will discuss it together with our European partners,” he said, without signaling a shift in policy.

Germany, a staunch supporter of Israel, has so far resisted tougher sanctions on Israeli politicians who endorse the expansion of illegal settlements and plans to annex the West Bank.

Berlin has also blocked efforts to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement, a step intended to increase pressure on the Israeli government. German officials argue that the EU should keep channels for dialogue open and raise its concerns directly in meetings with Israeli counterparts.