Germany signals possible parliamentary vote on Hormuz mission Chancellor Merz says government may seek parliamentary mandate within next 2 weeks if US-Iran peace deal concluded

The German government may seek a parliamentary mandate for a military mission in the Strait of Hormuz before the summer recess, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Merz said Germany supports the US-Iran framework agreement and is preparing to contribute to mine clearance and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The parliamentary summer recess begins after the first week of July. This means we still have two regular sitting weeks of the German parliament in which we could address this,” Merz told reporters, adding that such a military deployment would require the conclusion of a US-Iran peace deal and an international legal mandate.

The German minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel have already been forward-deployed to the eastern Mediterranean, where they are taking part in military exercises. According to Defense Ministry sources, the vessels could begin a potential deployment to the Strait of Hormuz in a timely manner, provided the political and legal requirements for an international mission are in place.

Chancellor Merz said Germany would help ensure the success of the US-Iran agreement, which is set to be signed on Friday, pointing to the prolonged conflict’s negative impact on energy prices, global trade, and Europe’s economic prospects.

“The Strait of Hormuz must remain open without any restrictions,” Merz stressed. “We need stability in the Near and Middle East. We need clarity on maritime routes—free shipping lanes. We need stable energy prices,” he added.