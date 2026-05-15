Germany’s Merz: I wouldn’t recommend my children go to US for education or work Chancellor Merz says US' ‘social climate’ has changed, adding that even highly qualified people face significant difficulties finding a job

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday urged young people to think twice before pursuing education or work in the United States, arguing that Germany offers better long-term opportunities.

“Today, I would not recommend that my children go to the US to receive their education and work there,” Merz said at a German Catholic gathering in Wurzburg. ”A different social climate has developed there. And today, even the best-educated people in the US have great difficulty finding a job.”

The conservative leader told the young participants that, despite the economic fallout from international conflicts and wars, Germany’s social market economy continues to offer strong prospects, including employee participation rights and the opportunity to have a say at all levels.

“I want to encourage all of us to stay optimistic that, despite many challenges, we can make it happen. I keep trying to do that, including by explaining things,” Merz said. “It is my firm conviction that there are few countries in the world that offer such tremendous opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany does,” he added.