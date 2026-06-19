Germany’s Merz endorses EU calls on Israel to cease further escalation in West Bank Chancellor criticizes Israeli settlement plans but rejects EU proposals for trade restrictions, following discussions at Brussels summit

Germany’s chancellor on Friday endorsed an EU call for Israel to refrain from further escalation in the West Bank even while making clear that Berlin opposes trade restrictions aimed at pressuring the Israeli government.

Speaking to reporters after an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Friedrich Merz said the bloc’s leaders held detailed discussions on the US-Iran agreement and recent developments across the Middle East, including the situation in Lebanon.

“We agree that it is now urgently necessary for the ceasefire negotiated between the US and Iran to hold in southern Lebanon as well,” Merz said.

The chancellor added that EU leaders are calling on Israel “to refrain from further escalation through settlement construction in the West Bank.” He said he had repeatedly conveyed this position directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The international community, including the UN, considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law. The UN has repeatedly warned that continued settlement expansion threatens the viability of a two-state solution, a framework seen as key to resolving the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Merz noted that the summit also discussed potential trade measures against Israel. However, he confirmed that Germany rejected those proposals. He provided no further details on the measures under consideration.

EU member states have been divided for months over whether to adopt a tougher line on the Netanyahu government amid continued war crimes and other violations of international law in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Spain and Ireland — among the bloc’s most outspoken critics of Israel — are leading calls for stronger action, backed by more than a dozen other member states.

Germany, one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, has continued to block proposals for tougher sanctions, arguing that the EU should keep diplomatic channels open and raise concerns through bilateral talks rather than punitive measures.