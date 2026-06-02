Anti-discrimination commissioner warns growing racist attitudes are not only harming those affected, but also Germany’s social harmony and economy

Germany reports record number of racism complaints as watchdog urges legal action Anti-discrimination commissioner warns growing racist attitudes are not only harming those affected, but also Germany’s social harmony and economy

Germany’s anti-discrimination agency said on Tuesday it received a record 13,067 requests for help in 2025, with 4,571 complaints — about 43% — involving racial discrimination.

“Racist attitudes are becoming entrenched — and leading to significantly more severe experiences of discrimination,” Federal Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Ferda Ataman told a press conference in Berlin.

She said people reported racist insults and humiliation at work, discrimination when searching for housing, and unequal treatment in health care — often tied to their appearance, ethnic background or religion.

“Racism and discrimination do not disappear on their own — especially not when people feel that discrimination goes unpunished,” Ataman said. She called for tougher legislation and stricter enforcement to ensure everyone can live in freedom and security.

Ataman also stressed that a social climate increasingly shaped by anti-immigrant sentiment and racist attitudes harms not only those targeted, but also Germany’s social harmony and long-term economic prospects.