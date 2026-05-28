Germany orders over 2,000 military transport vehicles from Rheinmetall

Germany’s armed forces have placed a major order for more than 2,000 military transport vehicles from Rheinmetall, part of Berlin’s push to strengthen the Bundeswehr amid heightened security concerns across Europe.

Rheinmetall announced the deal on Thursday, valuing it at about €1 billion ($1.2 billion). It covers unprotected logistic trucks in multiple configurations, including 4x4 (3.5-ton), 6x6 (5-ton), and 8x8 (15-ton) variants. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026 through Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, a joint venture with truck manufacturer MAN.

The purchase forms part of a broader effort by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government to expand and modernize Germany’s military. Merz has repeatedly called for Germany to field “the strongest conventional army in the EU” and increase defense spending, citing uncertainty over US security commitments under President Donald Trump.

Germany’s top general, Carsten Breuer, warned earlier this month that Russia is actively rebuilding its forces and could pose a significant threat to the West by 2029, underscoring the urgency of improving readiness and deterrence. Defense Ministry sources said the new vehicles will strengthen the Bundeswehr’s ability to deploy rapidly and sustain operations, helping address longstanding weaknesses in military logistics.