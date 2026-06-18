Foreign minister calls it ‘unacceptable’ for Berlin to be a top contributor yet be ‘overlooked’ in key decisions

Germany hints at cutting UN funding after failing to win Security Council seat Foreign minister calls it ‘unacceptable’ for Berlin to be a top contributor yet be ‘overlooked’ in key decisions

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul signaled Thursday that Germany may scale back its financial contributions to the United Nations after failing to secure a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

“The German parliament will naturally take a closer look at specific commitments within the budget,” Wadephul told the Rheinische Post newspaper. “It is unacceptable for us to be one of the largest contributors while being overlooked in certain decisions, including those regarding personnel.”

Wadephul pointed out that German diplomats and experts hold almost none of the organization’s leading positions.

“We want to be heard. Germany has interests. And Germany wants to be respected, too,” the minister said. “This is not a demand for dominance. But the United Nations must realize that we intend to assert our position somewhat more clearly in the future.”

Germany suffered a rare diplomatic setback earlier this month when it was defeated in the first round of voting for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.

It was outpolled by Portugal and Austria in a contest widely attributed to international backlash over Berlin’s strong support for Israel, despite the Netanyahu government’s massive violations of international law in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.​​​​​​​

