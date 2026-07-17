EU powers push for restraint and swift return to diplomacy following high-level defense, security talks

Germany, France urge Iran to de-escalate, return to negotiations EU powers push for restraint and swift return to diplomacy following high-level defense, security talks

Germany and France called on Iran on Friday to immediately halt attacks on US and allied targets in the region and return to diplomacy, warning that further military escalation would jeopardize a political solution.

The appeal came after a joint defense and security council meeting chaired by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We urge Iran to refrain from endangering further negotiations through military escalations or activities,” the two countries said in a joint statement.

Germany and France reaffirmed their strong support for last month’s memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan and Qatar. They also stressed the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil chokepoint — without fees or restrictions.

“Supporting the Multinational Military Mission in the Strait of Hormuz led by France and the United Kingdom, France and Germany stand ready with pre-deployed assets to participate as soon as conditions allow,” the statement said.

“This mission could play an important role in reassuring the shipping industry and reopening the Strait, including through verification of demining.”