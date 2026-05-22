‘Treatment of activists, including German citizens ... totally unacceptable. We unequivocally condemn this action, demand transparency in investigation,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Germany ‘condemns’ Israel’s mistreatment of Gaza aid flotilla activists ‘Treatment of activists, including German citizens ... totally unacceptable. We unequivocally condemn this action, demand transparency in investigation,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Germany on Friday demanded "clarification" from Israel on the mistreatment of German activists of the Gaza aid flotilla, calling "the accusations absolutely serious."

“The treatment of the activists, including German citizens—as we only learned yesterday—is, in our view, also totally unacceptable. We unequivocally condemn this action and demand transparency in the investigation,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Josef Hinterseher, at a press briefing in Berlin.

“From our perspective, the allegations that have been raised are extremely serious, and for that reason we expect a thorough and transparent investigation,” he added.

Hinterseher said eight German activists of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, who had also suffered injuries, landed in Istanbul Thursday evening.

One person was hospitalized in Istanbul, according to the spokesperson.