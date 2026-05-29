'We view these announcements and the reports about them with concern, and if this were to happen, it would complicate our efforts—particularly the provision of further vital humanitarian aid, especially for the population,' says Foreign Ministry

Germany ‘concerned’ over Israeli plans to expand control of Gaza 'We view these announcements and the reports about them with concern, and if this were to happen, it would complicate our efforts—particularly the provision of further vital humanitarian aid, especially for the population,' says Foreign Ministry

Germany on Friday expressed "concern" over Israeli plans to expand control in Gaza, saying it would complicate humanitarian aid efforts for Palestinians living in the war-ravaged territory.

“We view these announcements and the reports about them with concern, and if this were to happen, it would complicate our efforts—particularly the provision of further vital humanitarian aid, especially for the population,” Germany's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.

“You also know that it is the position of the federal government and the foreign minister that a division of Gaza cannot be permanent and must not be cemented. And these announcements, which we have now heard about through reports, if they were to materialize, would also not be in line with what we as the federal government strongly support: the 20-point plan and the resulting prospect of peace,” she added.

Deschauer also called on “the parties to the conflict to adhere to this 20-point plan.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Thursday that Israel currently controls 60% of the Gaza Strip and signaled plans to expand control further to 70%.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu said during a seminar in the Jordan Valley: “We currently control 60% of the Gaza Strip, and my directives are to move toward controlling 70%.”

He did not elaborate on how such plans would be implemented.

The Israeli army announced in October last year that it controlled 53% of the Gaza Strip after redeploying to the so-called “yellow line” under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.