Manfred Guellner, head of Forsa polling institute, tells Anadolu Merz’s key mistake was making migration the top issue, instead of focusing on economic problems

Germans give Chancellor Merz poor marks on inflation fight, economic revival, poll shows Manfred Guellner, head of Forsa polling institute, tells Anadolu Merz’s key mistake was making migration the top issue, instead of focusing on economic problems

A year after Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government took office, most Germans say it has failed to curb inflation and revive the economy, according to a survey released Wednesday.

In a representative poll by the Forsa Institute, 89% of respondents said the government has not taken the steps needed to rein in price rises and strengthen the economy.

Dissatisfaction was most pronounced among young adults: 95% of respondents aged 18 to 29 said they were unhappy with the coalition’s performance.

Economic concerns topped the list of grievances, alongside frustration over the state of the health system and the ongoing debate on pension reform.

Even among voters who backed Merz’s Christian Democrats in the February 2025 election, the survey found unease with the coalition’s first year in office: 73% said they were dissatisfied. Among Social Democratic voters, 84% said they were unhappy with the government’s record so far.

Approval for Merz personally has also fallen sharply, the poll found. Just 13% of respondents said they were satisfied with the chancellor’s work, while 85% said they were dissatisfied.

Professor Manfred Guellner, head of the Forsa polling institute, told Anadolu that Merz’s central political mistake was making migration the dominant issue — a shift he attributed to pressure from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — while failing to focus on day-to-day economic anxieties.

“Merz’s major mistake was making migration the most important issue during the election campaign,” Guellner said. “Even after taking office, he initially focused on immigration policy instead of the more pressing economic problems for German citizens. This also led to a further rise in support for the far-right AfD, whose political DNA is, after all, the issue of immigration.”

'Arrogant' tone and blunt remarks

Forsa’s latest poll follows months of controversy over Merz’s political style and messaging. Critics have accused the conservative leader of adopting an “arrogant” tone and fueling disputes with blunt remarks.

Merz drew particular criticism after arguing that Germans “don’t work enough hours” and take too many sick days. His insistence that irregular migration is damaging the “image” of German cities also sparked backlash.

“With each of his many public appearances, often accompanied by unfortunate remarks, Merz reinforces his negative image,” Guellner said. “Currently, almost three-quarters of German citizens advise him to choose his words and formulations more carefully.”

Guellner said Merz’s recent focus on foreign policy initially earned him some goodwill, as voters expected visible results on the international stage. But as concrete achievements became harder to cite, that early credit has faded — and criticism of the chancellor’s performance has intensified.

“As he has had little success in foreign policy either, people are increasingly holding it against him that he is not addressing the issues that most concern and worry people in Germany—namely, the worsening economic situation, symbolized above all by sharp price increases, such as the recent rise in gasoline prices,” he said.

In the latest Forsa poll, the far-right AfD party rose to 27%, up one point from a month earlier. Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc followed on 22%, while their coalition partner, the Social Democrats, slipped to 12%—behind the opposition Greens on 16%. The socialist Left Party polled 11%, and smaller parties, including the liberal FDP and the BSW, remained below the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.

