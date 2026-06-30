According to annual report, last year 58,700 people fell into the category of 'potential far-right extremists'—8,450 more than the previous year

German secret service links rise of right-wing extremist numbers to growth of far-right AfD membership According to annual report, last year 58,700 people fell into the category of 'potential far-right extremists'—8,450 more than the previous year

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency on Tuesday reported an increase in the number of people with right-wing extremist views, linking the surge mainly to the growing membership of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to the annual report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the domestic secret service estimated last year that 58,700 people fell into the category of “potential far-right extremists”—8,450 more than the previous year.

This increase is mainly linked to the growth in membership of the AfD, which is currently being monitored by the BfV as a suspected extremist group.

The AfD announced in October that it now had 70,000 members, and the BfV estimated that about 28,000 of these are right-wing extremists.

The anti-immigrant party, Germany's largest opposition group, has been monitored by the domestic intelligence agency for several years on suspicion of anti-constitutional activities.

In May 2025, the BfV upgraded its classification of the AfD to a confirmed right-wing extremist organization, stating the party "disregards human dignity" and threatens democracy.

However, the use of the label – which would grant the agency broader surveillance powers – was put on hold after a lawsuit by the AfD.