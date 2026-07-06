‘Trump administration is doing everything it can to weaken NATO administratively, and NATO must find a way to compensate for this quickly in some form,’ Thomas Wiegold tells Anadolu

German military analyst warns of deepening US-Europe rift within NATO ‘Trump administration is doing everything it can to weaken NATO administratively, and NATO must find a way to compensate for this quickly in some form,’ Thomas Wiegold tells Anadolu

Germany seeks to lay groundwork for building a ‘more European NATO’ at this week's Ankara summit

A German senior military analyst on Monday warned of a growing political and military alienation within NATO on the eve of this week’s alliance summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“It is not clear whether NATO is on the brink of collapse or not, because no one knows at the moment how the US will act going forward. This is not about a formal US withdrawal from NATO, but the Trump administration is doing everything it can to weaken NATO administratively, and NATO must find a way to compensate for this quickly in some form,” Thomas Wiegold told Anadolu.

“If you ask military officials, they all claim that things are going great on the military level, but clearly not on the political level. However, the most recent incident—namely, the replacement of the commanding general of the US Army Europe on July 2—shows that cooperation is no longer running so smoothly even on the military level,” he added.

Europe's priorities for Ankara summit

Wiegold said the main focus of the NATO summit in Ankara would be “the question of how European defense can be organized despite the US scaling back its efforts, and how or what the Europeans can do to keep the US on board for a little while longer.”

The European pillar of NATO “can be strengthened by Europeans doing their utmost to build up and replace on their own the capabilities that are expected to be phased out by the US This will not happen very quickly in some areas, and, as the German defense minister always says, it will depend on there being a coordinated roadmap,” he said,

“In other words, the US needs to specify what it intends to reduce and when, and the Europeans need to specify how they intend to establish those capabilities themselves and when, so that the two can be coordinated,” the analyst added.

Germany signals readiness to take on greater responsibility

Amid ongoing uncertainty about the details of the US troop drawdown in Europe, Berlin says it is prepared to assume greater responsibility within NATO, pledging a sharp rise in military spending and the development of new military capabilities.

German officials say that at the summit in Ankara, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders will reaffirm their commitment to a stronger, more European NATO, as well as the alliance’s new defense spending targets.

According to a high-ranking German chancellery official who spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday, “over the past 12 months, the European allies alone have increased their defense spending by more than €100 billion.”

“Since then, Germany has increased its defense spending by some €25 billion, bringing the total to €124 billion. Since 2022, this represents a doubling of defense spending,” the official added.

The German government source told journalists that Europeans are striving “to take up a greater responsibility” within the Western military alliance.

“For one thing, the chancellor hopes—and is working toward—the emergence of something like a ‘spirit of Ankara,’ meaning that the signal should come from Ankara: we are building a more European NATO so that this NATO can remain transatlantic.”

The Ankara summit this Tuesday and Wednesday is bringing together heads of state and government from NATO member states. It will be the 36th summit of the alliance and the second hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.​​​​​​​