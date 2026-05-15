Merz says he discussed Iran, Ukraine and NATO coordination with Trump

German chancellor urges Iran to resume talks with US, reopen Strait of Hormuz Merz says he discussed Iran, Ukraine and NATO coordination with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday urged Iran to return to negotiations with the United States to end the war and reiterated Berlin’s demand that Tehran stop disrupting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on social media, Merz said he spoke with US President Donald Trump while returning from China and discussed recent developments related to the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine.

“We agree: Iran must come to the negotiating table now,” Merz said of his talks with Trump.

“It must open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons,” he added.

Merz said the two leaders also discussed efforts to reach a peaceful solution in Ukraine and coordinated positions ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“The US and Germany are strong partners in a strong NATO,” he said.

