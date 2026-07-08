Chancellor says European allies are stepping up to take on more responsibility, strengthening the alliance, and creating a fairer burden-sharing model with US

German Chancellor Merz: Ankara summit marks dawn of a 'new, more European' NATO Chancellor says European allies are stepping up to take on more responsibility, strengthening the alliance, and creating a fairer burden-sharing model with US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday praised a high-profile gathering of allied leaders in Ankara, declaring the summit the dawn of a new era for NATO as European nations assume greater responsibility for their own defense.

“We have taken an important step forward on the path to the new NATO,” Merz told reporters in the Turkish capital at the conclusion of the two-day summit. “As of today, NATO is more European than ever. And yet, it remains firmly anchored in the transatlantic partnership.”

Merz noted that European allies are moving swiftly to meet defense spending targets agreed upon at the 2025 summit in The Hague. By stepping up commitments, he said, Europe is strengthening the alliance's collective deterrence and ensuring a fairer sharing of the financial burden with Washington.

Merz also addressed US President Donald Trump’s stance at the summit, saying that while Trump has previously heavily criticized European allies, he was constructive in Ankara and listened closely to other leaders’ concerns.

“President Trump participated in all of today's discussions without exception, remaining in the meeting room the entire time," Merz said. "And what struck me was his attentive listening to the representatives of the smaller member states. He was very aware of what was happening in those smaller member states and showed great empathy.”

Despite tensions and skepticism ahead of the summit, Merz said the gathering ultimately ended in success for all allies.

“I'm returning to Germany with the secure feeling that we have made a significant contribution to ensuring that NATO remains united, that it becomes stronger, that it becomes more European," Merz said. "Together we are doing what we set out to do: serve peace and freedom in the world.”