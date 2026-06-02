German chancellor calls on Israel to uphold Lebanon ceasefire Merz says truce necessary for ‘breakthrough’ in US-Iran negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire in Lebanon, saying it is “necessary” to help pave the way for a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magya, Merz said Germany is watching developments “with great concern” following a renewed escalation of violence in southern Lebanon.

“The German government urgently calls upon Israel to observe the ceasefire agreed upon in April and to protect the civilian population in southern Lebanon,” Merz said. “This is particularly necessary at this moment to facilitate a breakthrough — including within the negotiations currently being conducted between US President Trump and the Iranian leadership,” he added.

Merz also called on Hezbollah to immediately halt attacks on northern Israel and to disarm.

“Hezbollah must cease attacking the people of Israel immediately and must lay down its arms,” Merz said, adding that Germany is in contact with Israeli and Lebanese authorities to encourage the continuation of direct talks.

“We are doing everything within our power to contribute to de-escalation and to restore the ceasefire,” he said.