Defense minister says new rotation expected this summer, but Pentagon review will determine deployments beyond end of year

Future presence of US troops in Estonia remains uncertain Defense minister says new rotation expected this summer, but Pentagon review will determine deployments beyond end of year

Estonia expects a new rotation of US troops to arrive later this summer, but the future of the American military presence beyond the end of the year remains uncertain as Washington reviews its force posture in Europe.

ERR reported that Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur had been informed by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the commander of US Army Europe that the next contingent is expected to deploy to Estonia during the summer and remain until the end of the year.

"The next rotation should still move to Estonia during the summer," Pevkur told ERR on Sunday.

He said the size of the incoming unit remains unknown and that decisions on deployments beyond this year will depend on the outcome of the Pentagon's six-month review.

The next rotation is also awaiting the deployment of a new US brigade to Poland, though the timeline for that move remains unclear, Pevkur said.

Kalev Stoicescu, chairman of the Estonian parliament's National Defense Committee, said decisions on the future of US forces in Europe ultimately rest with the White House and are based on Washington's strategic interests.

If US forces are to remain anywhere in Europe, they should be on the eastern flank, he said.

US troops have been stationed in Estonia on a rotational basis under a bilateral agreement since 2022, with deployments typically ranging between 500 and 700 personnel. Fewer than 100 troops currently remain in the country.

Pevkur said he does not expect any announcements on the future of US troop deployments in Estonia during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, adding that Estonia will continue to rely on its own defense capabilities and NATO battlegroups rotating through the Baltic states.