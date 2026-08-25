‘We do not want to enter into controversy or offend anyone,’ says Deauville Municipality of Gaza photo's removal after requests by parties unknown

French sports photography festival removes picture taken in Gaza ‘We do not want to enter into controversy or offend anyone,’ says Deauville Municipality of Gaza photo's removal after requests by parties unknown

photo : The same scene, captured from a different perspective by an AA photojournalist / AA

photo : The same scene, captured from a different perspective by an AA photojournalist / AA

A picture taken by a Palestinian photographer was removed from a sports photography festival in the French coastal city of Deauville after organizers got requests from unnamed sources, reports said Monday.

The photo at the Deauville Sport Images Festival was replaced with an image of cyclists, local newspaper Le Pays d'Auge reported.

The Normandy seaside resort of Deauville, which organized the festival, confirmed that the photo had been replaced but did not reveal who had asked for this step.

“We do not want to enter into controversy or offend anyone,” the local government said, according to the newspaper.

The photograph showed players from the Gaza Sports Club and Egyptian club Al-Ahly playing a football match in Gaza on Feb. 14, 2026, with heavily damaged buildings visible around the pitch. The image is credited to Jehad Alshrafi, a photojournalist with the Associated Press.

The photo was part of the second edition of the Deauville Sport Images Festival, which features about 300 pictures displayed across the town and is scheduled to run through Sept. 6.

The change was noticed last Thursday evening by Sylvain Larcher, the local secretary of France's Socialist Party and a member of the Gauche Cote Fleurie association, according to Le Pays d'Auge.

Larcher questioned the decision to remove the image, saying it represented more than a football match as it highlighted Palestinians' efforts to continue playing sports and maintain a sense of normality and hope amid the destruction in Gaza, the newspaper reported.

The festival's artistic director, Agnee Vergez, previously described the exhibit as offering different perspectives on sport.

The removal was also highlighted on social media by a French-Israeli user known as Mike Krief who welcomed its replacement and efforts to have the image removed.

The festival organizers confirmed to Le Pays d'Auge that the photo had been replaced following requests but did not provide further details about who had made them.

The Deauville Sport Images Festival, organized by the municipality, explores sport through social, cultural, artistic, and historical perspectives. The photo was among images included in the festival's program highlighting contemporary sporting events.​​​​​​​