French Socialist parliamentary leader Boris Vallaud leaves party leadership due to internal disagreements

French Socialist parliamentary leader Boris Vallaud has stepped down from the leadership of the Socialist Party (PS), Franceinfo reported Friday, citing his entourage.

The entire political faction aligned with Vallaud is also withdrawing from the party’s leadership, including 24 members and 21 national secretaries.

The move does not remove Olivier Faure from his role as first secretary of the Socialist Party, but it leaves him without a majority within the party’s leadership structure.

The split comes amid disagreements about the party’s strategy for the 2027 presidential election, particularly whether to hold a broader left-wing primary.

Faure supports organizing a primary involving left-wing and green parties, while Vallaud opposes the idea and argues that the Socialist Party should select its own candidate independently.

A close ally of Vallaud said the decision aims to “create a shock” within the party leadership.

In a letter addressed to Faure, Vallaud’s representative Alexandre Ouizille criticized what he described as a “botched collegiality,” a “brutalization of internal functioning,” and a “strategy of isolation and deadlock.”

Vallaud remains a member of the Socialist Party despite leaving its leadership body.