Leaders call for stronger safeguards as governments move to restrict minors’ access to social media

French President, WHO chief warn digital world reshaping children’s health Leaders call for stronger safeguards as governments move to restrict minors’ access to social media

French President Emmanuel Macron and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called called for stronger regulation of digital platforms, warning that online environments increasingly shape children's health and development.

“Our children and young people are not experimental subjects, a captive market, or a commodity,” they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Together, we can and must shape digital environments that protect and support their healthy development,” leaders added.

They said digital technologies offer important opportunities for education, healthcare and communication, but warned that poorly regulated platforms also expose children to harmful content, misinformation and excessive data collection.

The statement noted that a growing number of countries, including France, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, are introducing measures to better protect minors online.

Macron and Tedros also called for stronger transparency requirements, child-friendly platform design, independent research and closer cooperation between governments, technology companies and public health institutions.

They added that a precautionary approach should guide the development of generative artificial intelligence until its long-term effects on children are better understood.