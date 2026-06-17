Macron says around 20 countries ready to contribute to maritime security operation in key waterway

French president says G7 backs Strait of Hormuz reopening, vows more support for Ukraine Macron says around 20 countries ready to contribute to maritime security operation in key waterway

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that G7 leaders unanimously welcomed the agreement reached between the US and Iran to end their war and reaffirmed support for restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.



Macron said G7 leaders supported the US-Iran agreement because it ended “a highly unstable situation” that had severe economic consequences.

“We reaffirmed that unhindered transit through the Strait of Hormuz is a cornerstone of this agreement,” he said.

Macron added that a multinational maritime security initiative developed by France and the UK was ready to facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic and protect commercial vessels.

“Several countries, including France, are prepared to react quickly if requested,” he said, noting that around 20 countries had already confirmed their willingness to contribute to such an operation.

He added that G7 members agreed to diversify energy supply routes to reduce vulnerabilities linked to the strategic waterway.



Macron said support for Ukraine remained “unwavering” and announced additional commitments by G7 leaders.

“We agreed on the delivery of additional air-defense capabilities, systems and interceptors, as well as long-range capabilities,” he said.

The French president said leaders also agreed to help Ukraine through the coming winter by supporting energy infrastructure and reconstruction efforts.

“We committed to increasing pressure on Russia, including through stronger sanctions,” Macron said, adding that this was the first time such convergence had been achieved within the G7 on Ukraine.

He argued that “Ukraine is advancing, resisting, and Russia is retreating.”



Macron said the G7 committed more than $1 billion in emergency funding to respond to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda and pledged support for the development of vaccines and treatments.

He also highlighted a first-ever G7 declaration on cancer, measures to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, cooperation on artificial intelligence governance, and new initiatives to combat drug trafficking and migrant smuggling.

“Our presidency continues until the end of the year, and we will continue working to implement and finalize these commitments,” the French leader said.