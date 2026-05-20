Emmanuel Macron warns cryptocurrencies must not become tools for criminals, terrorists

French president calls for tighter crypto regulation to prevent 'new Wild West’ Emmanuel Macron warns cryptocurrencies must not become tools for criminals, terrorists

French President Emmanuel Macron called for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies to prevent what he described as a “new Wild West” that could be exploited by criminals and terrorists, according to remarks delivered at a conference on terrorism financing in Paris.

Speaking Tuesday at the 5th “No Money For Terror” conference held at the French Finance Ministry in Bercy, Macron warned against allowing crypto assets to undermine existing financial safeguards and transparency rules.

“There is no sustainable, peaceful world, no regulation, and no financial stability for our countries if, in a way, we reinvent a Wild West that we have regulated,” Macron said, according to French broadcaster BFM Business.

“Let us not allow crypto-assets to create an opportunity for criminals, terrorists, or ways to circumvent the rules we have created,” he added.

Macron’s remarks came as France faces a rise in attacks targeting cryptocurrency holders, although the report noted that crypto transactions remain traceable through blockchain technology and that some assets can be frozen by issuers or platforms in ransom-related cases.

According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, illicit cryptocurrency addresses received at least $154 billion in 2025, marking a 162% increase from the previous year. However, illegal transactions still accounted for less than 1% of total crypto activity globally.

France already has a regulatory framework for digital assets.

Since 2019, crypto firms have operated under the Digital Asset Service Provider regime overseen by the French Financial Markets Authority. The national framework was later replaced by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which introduced stricter compliance and investor protection measures across the bloc.