'The heat wave is not easing in our country, and pressure on our healthcare system continues to intensify,' Lecornu says

French premier activates 'highest level of healthcare mobilization' in response to heatwave 'The heat wave is not easing in our country, and pressure on our healthcare system continues to intensify,' Lecornu says

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Thursday announced activation of the ORSAN health emergency plan at level 3, considered to be the highest threshold for such mobilization.

"The heat wave is not easing in our country, and pressure on our healthcare system continues to intensify. That is why, (...) I have decided to activate the ORSAN plan at level 3, the highest level of healthcare mobilization," Lecornu announced on US social media platform X.

He explained that the decision would allow strengthening hospital staffing levels, reinforcing coordination between hospitals, community medicine and clinics while helping adjust hospital activities to ensure care for the consequences of the heatwave, including targeted postponement of non-urgent procedures where necessary.

"Our objective remains the same as on day one: to ensure the healthcare system can withstand the strain over time and to protect the most vulnerable. The State is, and will remain, fully mobilised," Lecornu added.

Level 2 of the plan had been activated on Tuesday.

