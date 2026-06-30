'People's health deteriorates much more quickly and some die because of these conditions,’ spokesperson for SNPI says

French nurses' union says hospitals become ‘greenhouses' during heat waves 'People's health deteriorates much more quickly and some die because of these conditions,’ spokesperson for SNPI says

Many French hospitals become “greenhouses” during heat waves because they lack adequate cooling and ventilation systems, a spokesperson for a national nurses' union said Tuesday.

“Hospitals were largely built in the 1960s to 1980s and have, with heat waves, turned into greenhouses,” Thierry Amouroux, spokesperson for the Syndicat National des Professionnels Infirmiers (SNPI), told Franceinfo.

He said temperatures in some hospital rooms reach 36C to 38C (97F to 100F) because many buildings lack air conditioning or adequate ventilation.

Windows often cannot be fully opened and many facilities also have no shutters or blinds.

“People's health deteriorates much more quickly and some die because of these conditions. That is not acceptable in this day and age,” Amouroux said.

He also questioned the government's announcement that 30,000 air-conditioning units would be delivered to hospitals, saying it remained unclear what type of equipment would be supplied or how it would be distributed.

The French government said the units are expected to be delivered by the end of the week or early next week.

Amouroux said that the number of units would be insufficient given the number of hospitals and nursing homes across France.

“Thirty thousand air conditioners sounds like a large number, but it ultimately amounts to only two or three units per facility,” he said.

He also called for broader investment to adapt healthcare infrastructure to increasingly frequent heat waves.