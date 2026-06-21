French nationalist Jordan Bardella courts Polish right as Europe’s conservatives seek new alliances Nationalist leaders across Europe increasingly share common positions on border security, defense spending, opposition to EU's climate agenda; Warsaw one hub for emerging political grouping

French nationalist leader and likely 2027 presidential contender Jordan Bardella visited Poland on Saturday for talks with President Karol Nawrocki and leaders of the main right-wing and far-right opposition parties, according to media reports, underscoring efforts to build a conservative alliance across Europe ahead of a series of key elections.

During his two-day visit, Bardella met Nawrocki in Warsaw and held discussions with senior figures from the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party as well as representatives of the nationalist Confederation movement, including Deputy Parliament Speaker Krzysztof Bosak. He also visited the eastern border region with Belarus, a symbolically important location for European conservatives focused on migration and border security.

Bardella described Poland as an “increasingly influential European power” on US social media company X, and praised its defense spending, border policies and military modernization. Following his meeting with Nawrocki, he said Poland was a key partner in building a new European order centered on stronger national sovereignty, economic growth and tighter border controls.

The visit comes as Bardella seeks to strengthen his international profile ahead of France's 2027 presidential election. With National Rally founder Marine Le Pen facing legal obstacles that could prevent her from running, Bardella is widely seen as the party's most likely candidate. Opinion polls suggest he would be among the frontrunners if the election were held today.

Traditionally, National Rally cooperated mainly with more Eurosceptic nationalist parties grouped around Hungary's Viktor Orban. Bardella has recently sought closer relations with mainstream conservative parties, including the PiS and allies of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an effort to create a larger right-wing bloc capable of influencing EU policy from within European institutions.

For the PiS, Bardella's visit provides another sign of growing international support following the election of Nawrocki as president. Although the PiS lost parliamentary power to Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition in 2023, the party remains Poland's largest opposition force and hopes to return to government in the next parliamentary election, expected in 2027.

The meetings also highlighted the increasingly complex relationship between the PiS and Confederation. Both parties oppose many of the Tusk government's policies on migration, climate regulation and EU integration, but they compete for the same conservative electorate and have frequently clashed about economic policy and leadership of the broader right-wing camp. Analysts view Bardella's willingness to meet both camps as an attempt to position himself as a bridge between Europe's traditional conservative and nationalist movements.

While political differences remain significant, many conservative and nationalist leaders increasingly share common positions on border security, defense spending and opposition to parts of the EU's climate agenda.