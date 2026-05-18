Verbal escalation must stop, ‘military escalation must be avoided on both sides,’ Alice Rufo says

French deputy defense minister calls for end to ‘verbal escalation’ amid Iran war Verbal escalation must stop, ‘military escalation must be avoided on both sides,’ Alice Rufo says

France’s deputy defense minister Alice Rufo called Monday for an end to “verbal escalation” following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump against Iran over a possible ceasefire agreement.

“I believe the verbal escalation must stop, just as military escalation must be avoided on both sides,” Rufo told broadcaster France 2.

Asked about the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, Rufo confirmed it is in the Red Sea and had crossed the Suez Canal while moving toward the Arabian Sea, but said disclosing its precise location was not useful.

“We are in a period where a great deal of information is circulating in the region, and France’s position must not be distorted,” she said.

“At times, when it is announced that the Charles de Gaulle has passed through the Suez Canal, it can create the impression that we are taking part in an offensive operation. That is false,” she added.

Rufo said the aircraft carrier provides France with “autonomous situational assessment capabilities” and represents “a credible stance.”

“When France says diplomatically that it is prepared to act to uphold freedom of maritime navigation, it backs up that position with credible military assets, which are not part of an offensive operation or an attempt to retake control of the Strait of Hormuz by force,” she said.

Rufo argued there is no easy solution to the regional conflict and stressed the need for Iran and the US to return to negotiations.

“I believe our collective interest depends on the ability of the Iranians and the Americans to return to the negotiating table,” she said, adding that France was working to build a maritime coalition.

She also reiterated calls for negotiations to focus on nuclear issues, ballistic missiles and regional destabilization.

“The Strait of Hormuz must be treated separately from the rest of these issues,” Rufo said. “People may say this approach will not work, but I am not convinced that military escalation will work either.”