Marine Le Pen sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 suspended and 1 under electronic monitoring

French court shortens Le Pen's ineligibility ban, allowing 2027 presidential run Marine Le Pen sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 2 suspended and 1 under electronic monitoring

The Paris Court of Appeal on Tuesday shortened National Rally leader Marine Le Pen's ineligibility ban to 45 months, with 30 months suspended, clearing the way for her to run in the 2027 presidential election.

After finding her guilty of misusing public funds, the appeals court sentenced Le Pen to 45 months of ineligibility, 30 months of which were suspended, according to Le Monde.

Le Pen is therefore eligible to legally run in the 2027 presidential election as the court considers she had already served the 15 months of the ineligibility period since March 31, 2025.

However, Le Pen will have to campaign for the presidency while serving her prison sentence under electronic monitoring.

The Paris court also sentenced her with three years in prison, including two suspended and one to be served with an electronic bracelet.

She was also fined €100,000 ($114.407).

The court also sentenced the National Rally party to a €2 million ($2.2 million) fine as a legal entity, with €1 million suspended. It ordered an additional €1 million to be confiscated.

In March last year, Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison, two of them under house arrest with an electronic tag, fined €100,000 ($118,229) and banned from holding public office for five years, effective immediately.

She was accused of using European Parliament funds to pay four parliamentary assistants who worked for her party rather than on parliamentary duties during her time as an MEP from 2004 to 2017.