No decision taken to withdraw vessel despite reports of planned maintenance operation, spokesperson says

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to remain in eastern Mediterranean No decision taken to withdraw vessel despite reports of planned maintenance operation, spokesperson says

France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will remain deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until further notice, a spokesperson for the French Armed Forces chief of staff said on Sunday.

"The Charles de Gaulle remains in the area until further notice. No decision has been taken to the contrary," the spokesperson told broadcaster Franceinfo, dismissing media reports that the carrier was preparing to leave the region for maintenance work in the southern French port of Toulon.

The spokesperson said all French Navy vessels are subject to maintenance schedules and technical deadlines, but stressed that such plans can be postponed when operational requirements take priority.

"Operational contingencies take precedence," the spokesperson said, adding that France remains "particularly involved" in maintaining freedom of navigation.

The Charles de Gaulle has been deployed in the eastern Mediterranean since March following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

This comes as Washington and Tehran continue the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process to end the war that started with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.