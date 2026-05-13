Paris 'reiterates its condemnation in the strongest terms of rape and all other forms of sexual violence, including in cases of political violence,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman

France says allegations of Israeli violence against Palestinian detainees ‘extremely serious’ Paris 'reiterates its condemnation in the strongest terms of rape and all other forms of sexual violence, including in cases of political violence,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman

France on Wednesday condemned reported violence against Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, saying the allegations, if confirmed, will be “extremely serious,” while reiterating its strong opposition to all forms of sexual violence in conflict situations.

Paris is closely monitoring the situation following the New York Times' investigative report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in response to a question at a press briefing about the US newspaper's recent report detailing sexual violence against Palestinian men, women, and children in Israeli detention facilities.

“If these reports are confirmed, these elements are extremely serious,” Confavreux said, adding that France “reiterates its condemnation in the strongest terms of rape and all other forms of sexual violence, including in cases of political violence.”

Confavreux also addressed France’s position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, confirming that Paris and Stockholm have jointly proposed talks within the EU on restricting trade linked to Israeli settlements.

In the context of accelerating settlement expansion in the West Bank and violence by extremist occupiers, he said: "France and Sweden effectively asked European institutions to propose concrete measures to further restrict trade with the settlements.”

He said consultations are continuing inside EU institutions and rejected suggestions that the initiative has been blocked by member states.

Confavreux also addressed the case of Palestinian filmmaker Mohammed Alshareef, who has reportedly not yet received a visa to attend the screening of his film “Super Sila” at the Cannes Film Festival.

“We are extremely attentive to the situation of Mohammed Alshareef,” Confavreux said.

He added that the situation in Lebanon remained “a matter of grave concern” for France despite a recently extended ceasefire.

“The ceasefire extended for three weeks remains fragile, as shown by the violations observed since its entry into force by Hezbollah as well as by the Israeli army, which are unacceptable,” he said.

“We, therefore, call on the parties to scrupulously respect this ceasefire and imperatively protect civilians,” he added.