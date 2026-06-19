France puts 53 departments on orange alert as heat wave intensifies Temperatures set to reach 40C in western and central France

France placed 53 departments on orange heat wave alert on Friday as temperatures continued to rise across the country, with Meteo-France warning of an "extended, long-lasting and intense" heat wave expected to peak in the coming days.

The national meteorological service said temperatures would range between 34-36C (93-97F) from the western Massif Central to the northeast, while reaching 38C (100F) on the French Riviera and in Corsica.

In Paris and the Ile-de-France region, highs of 36-37C (97-99F) were forecast, described as "values close to monthly records for June."

The agency warned that conditions would temporarily ease in northern and northwestern areas on Saturday before rising again on Sunday, with a "remarkable heat wave peak expected across France between Sunday and Tuesday" and possible highs of 40C (104F) in western and central regions.

"Looking ahead, after a dip on Saturday in the North and Northwest, temperatures will rise again on Sunday,"Meteo-France said, adding that the country should prepare for a renewed surge in heat early next week.

The alert prompted several municipalities to cancel planned public events, including local Fete de la Musique celebrations scheduled for Sunday, as authorities urged caution amid rising health risks linked to extreme temperatures.

The number of departments under orange alert reflects a rapidly intensifying heat wave pattern, which forecasters say is becoming more frequent and severe in France.