Pre-positioning of aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle signals coalition is ‘ready, capable’ of securing Strait of Hormuz, Elysee Palace reportedly says

France proposes separating Hormuz issue from wider conflict, sets conditions for maritime mission: Presidency Pre-positioning of aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle signals coalition is ‘ready, capable’ of securing Strait of Hormuz, Elysee Palace reportedly says

France has proposed separating the issue of the Strait of Hormuz from broader regional tensions and negotiations, while outlining conditions for a multinational mission aimed at securing the strategic waterway, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Speaking to reporters, the French presidency said Paris had presented proposals to both Washington and Tehran to address security in the Strait of Hormuz independently from the wider regional conflict, daily Le Figaro said.

France is proposing to the US and Iran that they “deal with the issue of Hormuz separately” from the rest of the conflict and negotiations because “it is of common interest,” the Elysee reportedly said.

The French presidency added that Paris was presenting its “demands” for the launch of a multinational mission to secure maritime traffic through the strait.

According to the Elysee, France also proposed allowing Iranian tankers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz again on the condition that Tehran engage in “substantive negotiations” sought by Washington.

“What we are telling the Americans is that they must lift their blockade of Hormuz and secure Iran’s willingness to negotiate on substantive issues,” the presidency said.

The Elysee also said the pre-positioning of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was a “signal” that the coalition is “ready” and “capable” of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he expressed “deep concern” about the escalation in the region when he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“All parties must lift the blockade of the Strait immediately and unconditionally,” Macron wrote on US social media company X.

He said the multinational maritime mission established by France and the UK could help restore confidence among shipowners and insurers.

Regarding the pre-positioning of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, he said, recent developments had demonstrated the “usefulness” of the initiative.

He also said he invited the Iranian president to “seize this opportunity” and planned to discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump.