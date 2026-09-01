New measure targets ultra-fast fashion products, with penalties on jackets set to reach $22.75 by 2030

France imposes financial penalties on Shein, Temu, AliExpress from Tuesday New measure targets ultra-fast fashion products, with penalties on jackets set to reach $22.75 by 2030

France will introduce financial penalties from Tuesday targeting ultra-fast fashion products sold by platforms including Shein, Temu and AliExpress, according to French broadcaster RMC-BFM.

The measure, part of an anti-fast-fashion law adopted this summer, will apply to products classified as ultra-fast fashion based on an environmental score calculated using factors including the volume of products placed on the market and their reparability.

The penalty will initially amount to €0.50 ($0.58) for underwear, €6 ($7) for a shirt, €9 ($10.50) for jeans and €12 ($14) for a jacket.

By 2030, the amounts will rise to €2 ($2.33), €8.25 ($9.63), €17.25 ($20.13) and €19.50 ($22.75), respectively.

The penalty will be capped at 50% of a product’s sale price.

The measure targets brands that place more than 16,000 product references on the market per season across five categories.

Shein, which places more than 1.7 million references on the market annually, is directly affected by the criteria, although it is not explicitly named in the law.

Fast-fashion brands including Primark, Zara, Uniqlo and H&M will not be subject to the penalty under the current criteria.

The charges will be imposed on companies, which can choose whether to pass the cost on to consumers through higher prices or a separate fee at checkout.

The measure follows a charge on small parcels that took effect in France in July.