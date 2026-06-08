'I look forward to continuing, alongside you, the work we have undertaken to further strengthen our cooperation,' says French President Emmanuel Macron

France congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on election victory, vows continued support for closer ties with Europe 'I look forward to continuing, alongside you, the work we have undertaken to further strengthen our cooperation,' says French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory and vowed continued support for the country's closer ties with Europe.

"I look forward to continuing, alongside you, the work we have undertaken to further strengthen our cooperation in the service of our peoples, support peace and Armenia’s sovereignty, and accompany the country's growing rapprochement with Europe," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He congratulated Pashinyan's "resounding victory" after his Civil Contract party secured a majority in the parliamentary elections.

Civil Contract will hold a majority with 49.81% of the vote so far secured, according to preliminary results released by the Central Electoral Commission after ballots from all 2,005 polling stations were counted, state news agency Armenpress reported.