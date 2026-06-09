Foreign minister reaffirms France's commitment to Christian presence in Holy Land, condemns attacks on Christians, their institutions

France condemns rising violence against Christians in Jerusalem, Israel Foreign minister reaffirms France's commitment to Christian presence in Holy Land, condemns attacks on Christians, their institutions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned rising violence targeting Christians, their places of worship and institutions in occupied East Jerusalem and Israel during talks Tuesday with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Barrot hosted Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa ahead of a June 12 conference in Paris that will bring together Israeli and Palestinian civil society representatives to discuss a two-state solution, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Barrot reaffirmed France's commitment to preserving the Christian presence in the Holy Land, as well as supporting religious pluralism and freedom of worship across the Middle East.

He condemned, "in the strongest possible terms," the increasing violence, acts of intimidation and attacks targeting Christians, their places of worship and institutions in Jerusalem, Palestine and Israel, it said.

Barrot also stressed the need to preserve the historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, describing it as essential for the stability of the city and the wider region.

The two sides discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and reviewed the condition of the enclave's Christian community.

Barrot reiterated France's humanitarian support for Gaza, including assistance channeled through the Latin Patriarchate, and underlined the urgency of achieving an effective ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access and supporting Gaza's reconstruction.

Barrot wrote separately on US social media company X that France is committed to supporting Christian communities in the Holy Land through political and material assistance, including support for schools, hospitals and cultural heritage projects.

He also announced plans to work with the Latin Patriarchate to revive Christian educational activities in Gaza.

"We have notably agreed with the patriarch to work on relaunching the Christian educational presence in Gaza," said Barrot.

He also reaffirmed France's support for a two-state solution as the only path capable of ensuring lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.