France becomes 1st EU country to ban social media for those under 15 Lawmakers from both chambers of parliament approve bill

France became the first EU country on Tuesday to ban social media for children under 15 years of age after parliament’s approval, according to Le Monde.

Lawmakers from both chambers approved the bill by votes of 243 - 2 in the Senate and 279 - 81 in the National Assembly.

"France is leading the way in Europe by becoming the first country to establish a digital age of majority to better protect our children online," Digital Affairs Minister Anne Le Henanff reportedly told senators shortly before the vote.

The law is set to take effect from the start of the September school year for newly created social media accounts, and from the beginning of January for accounts created before then.

It also extends the ban on mobile phones to high schools.