France bans Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists French foreign minister urges EU sanctions after incidents involving European citizens aboard Global Sumud flotilla

France has banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering French territory over what Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described as “unacceptable actions” against activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Barrot said Saturday that the move followed incidents involving French and European citizens participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“France cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated, or brutalized,” he said, particularly by a serving government minister.

“I note that these actions have been condemned by a large number of Israeli government and political figures. They follow a long list of shocking statements and actions, incitements to hatred and violence against Palestinians,” Barrot wrote on the US social media platform X.

He added: “Like my Italian colleague, I call on the European Union to also impose sanctions on Itamar Ben-Gvir.”

The move follows circulation of footage appearing to show Ben-Gvir, -- a key ruling coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed formations with their hands tied behind their backs.

In the footage, Ben-Gvir appears to wave an Israeli flag and taunt detainees.

Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani requested that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas place possible sanctions against Ben-Gvir on the agenda of the next meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Similarly, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin wrote to European Council President Antonio Costa requesting formal discussion at the upcoming EU summit on Israel’s treatment of EU citizens aboard the flotilla.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed Thursday from Marmaris, Türkiye, in an effort to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza Strip, which has been in place since 2007.