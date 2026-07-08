'France will contribute with ground forces deployments to rotations of FLF Finland, including a battle unit, which will be integrated into the FLF formation and deployed to the Area of Operations,' Finland, Sweden, France say in joint statement

France announces to contribute ground forces to NATO's Forward Land Forces in Finland 'France will contribute with ground forces deployments to rotations of FLF Finland, including a battle unit, which will be integrated into the FLF formation and deployed to the Area of Operations,' Finland, Sweden, France say in joint statement

France will contribute ground force deployments to NATO's Forward Land Forces (FLF) in Finland, said an official statement released by the Finnish presidency on Wednesday amid the alliance summit in Ankara.

"France will contribute with ground forces deployments to rotations of FLF Finland, including a battle unit, which will be integrated into the FLF formation and deployed to the Area of Operations," said the joint statement of Finland, Sweden and France.

The statement noted that France will also train critical enablers alongside the FLF Finland battlegroup on a temporary basis.

"France’s participation in FLF Finland is a clear manifestation of our joint commitment to a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO," it added.

Established in June 2026, FLF Finland's battlegroup is NATO's ninth Forward Land Forces multinational battlegroup aimed at enhancing the alliance’s deterrence and defense in the High North.

