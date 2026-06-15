'Today we are adopting sanctions against 54 entities responsible for operation of so-called shadow fleet,' foreign minister says

France announces EU-wide sanctions on 54 entities over Russia’s shadow fleet 'Today we are adopting sanctions against 54 entities responsible for operation of so-called shadow fleet,' foreign minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday announced that the EU will adopt new sanctions against 54 entities over the operation of Russia's shadow fleet.

"Pressure on Russia will also continue. Today we are adopting sanctions against 54 entities responsible for the operation of the so-called shadow fleet, which allows Russia to circumvent sanctions," Barrot said ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

He reaffirmed that their support for Ukraine will continue, underlining that the accession talks to the EU will be formally opened with them supporting the Ukrainian authorities throughout this path.

"We are also imposing sanctions on the assassins of (Russian opposition leader) Alexei Navalny. We are further sanctioning those responsible for spreading Kremlin propaganda in Europe," Barrot further said.

Barrot further denounced Russia’s overnight missile barrage on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which set fire to the Assumption Cathedral in the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastic complex.

He noted that, for French people, the event would be equivalent to the bombing of Notre-Dame or Saint-Denis, “which is of course unacceptable.”