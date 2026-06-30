France now has 2.39 million dollar millionaires, ranking sixth globally, according to Global Wealth Report 2026

France adds 34,600 new dollar millionaires, highest increase in EU: Report France now has 2.39 million dollar millionaires, ranking sixth globally, according to Global Wealth Report 2026

France recorded the largest increase in the number of dollar millionaires among European Union countries in 2025, adding more than 34,600 new millionaires over the year, according to UBS's 2026 Global Wealth Report released on Tuesday.

The report said France gained 34,604 new dollar millionaires, bringing the country's total to 2.388 million people with a net worth exceeding $1 million, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Among European countries, only the UK recorded a larger increase, with 43,139 new millionaires. Spain added 32,707, followed by Italy with 28,596 and Germany with 24,263.

France's millionaire population grew by 1.5% over the year, although several Eastern European countries recorded faster growth rates relative to the size of their millionaire populations. Lithuania led with an 8% increase, followed by Türkiye at 6.4%, Latvia at 5.7% and Hungary at 5.3%.

Globally, France ranked sixth for the total number of dollar millionaires, behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.

According to UBS, Western Europe is home to nearly 15 million millionaires, accounting for about one-quarter of the world's millionaire population, with France representing roughly one-sixth of the region's total.

The report estimated that nearly 1 million new dollar millionaires emerged worldwide in 2025, equivalent to more than 2,680 per day.

The US accounted for almost half of that increase, creating 441,078 new millionaires in one year, or more than 1,200 per day. Overall, the US is home to more than 23.6 million millionaires, representing over 40% of the 57.5 million millionaires identified across the 56 markets covered by the report.

UBS said the number of millionaires is influenced not only by economic size but also by factors including homeownership rates, private retirement savings, tax incentives for investment, and household investment culture.

The report also found that France remains among the world's wealthiest countries in terms of household wealth, with average wealth per adult reaching $341,359, placing it 14th globally.

France's median wealth stood at $121,898 per adult, substantially higher than the US median wealth of $68,998, despite Americans having a much higher average wealth of $696,277.