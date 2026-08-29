Mykhailo Fedorov to advise Italy on drones, autonomous systems, air defense and modern warfare technologies

Former Ukrainian defense chief Fedorov becomes Italian minister’s innovation adviser Mykhailo Fedorov to advise Italy on drones, autonomous systems, air defense and modern warfare technologies

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted a role as an adviser on defense innovation to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, the two officials announced Friday.

Crosetto said he met Fedorov for in-depth discussions on drones, unmanned systems, air defense, and the development of the defense technology ecosystem.

“Given his significant experience in digital innovation applied to public administration and defense, I am pleased that Mykhailo Fedorov has agreed to provide me with his expertise as an adviser for defense innovation,” Crosetto said in a statement.

Fedorov thanked the Italian minister for his “personal support” and the offer, saying he would help Italy adopt modern warfare technologies, strengthen its defense sector, and adapt to emerging global security challenges.

“Ukraine and our team possess unique, real-world experience in high-tech warfare that we are eager to share with our allies,” he wrote on US social media company X.

Fedorov said his primary focus would remain on projects in Ukraine aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and attracting international resources.

The Italian Defense Ministry said the role would focus on turning technological experimentation rapidly into operational solutions that can be deployed on a large scale.

Fedorov served as Ukraine’s defense minister in 2026 after previously holding senior government positions overseeing digital transformation and technological innovation.