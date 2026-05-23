Former Italian premier says Europe acts 'like servants' toward Trump Romano Prodi stresses 'Europe should have a unified capacity for intervention'

Former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi criticized Europe's approach toward US President Donald Trump, saying the continent acts "like servants" in dealing with Washington and lacks a clear strategy toward China, ANSA news agency reported on Saturday.

"We behave like servants in front of Trump and we do not know how to behave in front of the Chinese," Prodi said at the Festival dell'Economia di Trento.

He stressed the need for greater unity within EU, warning that the bloc should strengthen its ability to act collectively.

"Europe should have a unified capacity for intervention," Prodi said, underlining the importance of a coordinated European response to global challenges.

Europe faces renewed strains in transatlantic relations during Trump's second term, with disagreements emerging over trade, security, and strategic priorities.