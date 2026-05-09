Ex-envoy accused of issuing visas to Russian citizens through unofficial system in Tashkent

Former Italian ambassador to Uzbekistan arrested over alleged illegal Schengen visa scheme Ex-envoy accused of issuing visas to Russian citizens through unofficial system in Tashkent

Italian police have arrested a former ambassador over allegations he operated an illegal Schengen visa scheme out of the country's embassy in Uzbekistan, local media reported Friday.



Rome prosecutors are investigating Italy's former envoy to Tashkent Piergabriele Papadia de Bottini di Sant’Agnese and his associate Tatiana Tarakanova over allegations they helped facilitate illegal immigration and were involved in corruption tied to abuse of official duties, according to newspaper La Repubblica.

Italy’s financial police made the arrests under a precautionary measure ordered by an investigating judge in Rome.

Investigators allege the pair established a system to issue long-term tourist visas to Russian citizens who did not meet Schengen entry requirements in exchange for payments ranging from €4,000 to €16,000 (nearly $4,300-$17,200), compared with official fees of €45 to €60 (nearly $49-$65).

The scheme reportedly involved Moscow-based travel agencies and enabled at least 95 Russian citizens to obtain visas without meeting requirements such as residency within the consular district or appearing in person at the consulate.

According to investigators, some applications were submitted through Telegram and processed outside official procedures.

The inquiry began after an inspection by Italy’s Foreign Ministry in July last year uncovered irregularities in visa files and missing records of applicants entering the embassy.

Investigators also cited recorded conversations in which Papadia allegedly said he “needed money,” referring to his financial motives.

Papadia later told investigators the recording “needs to be contextualized” and said the remarks were made during a tense inspection process.

Investigators are also reviewing around 400 visa files and examining assets linked to Papadia, estimated at roughly €3 million.