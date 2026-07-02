Finland temporarily restricts Gulf of Finland airspace over drone risk Defence Forces say precautionary measure lifted after no drones detected

Finland temporarily restricted airspace over the eastern Gulf of Finland early Thursday as a precaution against the possibility of drones straying into its territory, the country's Defense Forces (FDF) said.

The restriction was imposed at 4.26 a.m. local time (0126GMT) and lifted shortly after 6 a.m. once authorities confirmed no drones had entered Finnish airspace, YLE reported.



"The Defence Forces have introduced a temporary aviation restriction area in the eastern Gulf of Finland on Thursday 2 July at 4.26. Always check airspace restrictions before taking off – this applies to both manned and unmanned aviation," the FDF said.

According to the military, the measure was taken because of a potential risk of drones crossing into Finnish territory.

The restriction came as Russia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 327 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Russian forces launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine that Ukrainian authorities said killed at least 17 people in Kyiv.

The FDF last imposed a similar temporary airspace restriction on June 6 over maritime areas near the southeastern coastal cities of Kotka and Hamina.

At the time, the military said the measure was linked to Ukraine's defense against Russia but did not disclose further details.

Finnish authorities also issued a broader drone alert in the Uusimaa region on May 15 after several drones were detected in southeastern Finland in March.