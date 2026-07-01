Fewer babies born in Germany in nearly 30 years, report shows Declining births deepen concerns over the country’s aging population

Germany recorded its lowest total fertility rate in nearly three decades last year, official figures showed Wednesday, intensifying concerns about the country’s aging population and its economic impact.

The Federal Statistical Office reported that the average number of children per woman fell to 1.32 in 2025, down from 1.35 the year before. It was the lowest level since 1997.

The decline was broad-based, with births falling in every federal state except Hamburg, where the rate rose slightly to 1.24 children per woman. Eastern states continued to record lower numbers than western Germany, with the steepest decline in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the rate fell 6.3% to 1.21.

The drop affected both German and foreign women. Among German citizens, the average number of children per woman declined to 1.20. Women with foreign citizenship had a higher rate of 1.78 children per woman, though that was also down from 1.84 a year earlier.