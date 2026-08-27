Facing rising costs, some 25 restaurants close daily in France: Industry official

Necva Tastan Sevinc
27 August 2026•Update: 27 August 2026
Around 25 restaurants are closing every day in France as the hospitality sector struggles with high operating costs and low profitability, a leading industry representative said Thursday.
Thierry Marx, head of the Union of Hotel Trades and Industries, said employer contributions are placing a heavy burden on jobs and wages across the hotel and restaurant sector, which employs approximately 1.6 million people.
The Michelin-starred chef said insolvency proceedings involving traditional restaurants, including restructuring, liquidation, and safeguard procedures, rose 6.4% in the second quarter.
Average profitability in the sector stands at only around 2%-3%, leaving businesses with little capacity to invest, he told French broadcaster LCI.
“I think the burden is too heavy on employers and employees. When an employee earns €3,000 gross, it costs the employer €6,000, and the employee actually only receives a little over €2,000,” Marx said.
Marx also strongly opposed proposals to raise value-added tax to help finance France’s social welfare system.
“We pay very close attention to the VAT red line,” he said.
The VAT rate is currently 10% for sit-down restaurants and 5.5% for fast-food outlets.
Marx said the fast-food market had overtaken the sit-down restaurant sector over the past two years, warning that France is undergoing a gradual “degastronomy” as independent, chef-led establishments give way to chains.
Restaurant activity in the Gironde and Landes regions also fell 40% amid major wildfires, according to Marx, who called for support to help affected businesses recover before next summer.