Restaurant federation head Thierry Marx warns hike in value-added tax would be ‘red line’ for struggling sector

Facing rising costs, some 25 restaurants close daily in France: Industry official Restaurant federation head Thierry Marx warns hike in value-added tax would be ‘red line’ for struggling sector

Around 25 restaurants are closing every day in France as the hospitality sector struggles with high operating costs and low profitability, a leading industry representative said Thursday.

Thierry Marx, head of the Union of Hotel Trades and Industries, said employer contributions are placing a heavy burden on jobs and wages across the hotel and restaurant sector, which employs approximately 1.6 million people.

The Michelin-starred chef said insolvency proceedings involving traditional restaurants, including restructuring, liquidation, and safeguard procedures, rose 6.4% in the second quarter.

Average profitability in the sector stands at only around 2%-3%, leaving businesses with little capacity to invest, he told French broadcaster LCI.

“I think the burden is too heavy on employers and employees. When an employee earns €3,000 gross, it costs the employer €6,000, and the employee actually only receives a little over €2,000,” Marx said.

Marx also strongly opposed proposals to raise value-added tax to help finance France’s social welfare system.

“We pay very close attention to the VAT red line,” he said.

The VAT rate is currently 10% for sit-down restaurants and 5.5% for fast-food outlets.

Marx said the fast-food market had overtaken the sit-down restaurant sector over the past two years, warning that France is undergoing a gradual “degastronomy” as independent, chef-led establishments give way to chains.

Restaurant activity in the Gironde and Landes regions also fell 40% amid major wildfires, according to Marx, who called for support to help affected businesses recover before next summer.