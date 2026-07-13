Ambassadors continue work and may hold extraordinary meeting on the issue, according to the foreign policy chief

EU's Kallas says most member states support curbing trade with illegal Israeli settlements Ambassadors continue work and may hold extraordinary meeting on the issue, according to the foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that a majority of member states support taking action against trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, arguing that ambassadors have been tasked with advancing the issue and that an extraordinary meeting is likely.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas said the European Commission had presented options to further restrict trade with Israeli settlements following a request from the European Council.

"Taking action against the trade with settlements got the most support from the member states. We tasked the ambassadors to take this work forward, and probably will also have an extraordinary meeting on this," she said.

Kallas stressed that the proposed measures are directed at illegal settlements rather than Israel itself.

"These are options against the illegal settlements that undermined the two-state solution," she said.

According to Kallas, the European Commission's proposals include a full or partial ban on imports of products originating from settlements, stricter export licensing requirements, and the possible use of tariffs.

She noted that all 27 EU members agree that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and that the bloc's current differentiation policy, under which settlement products are identified separately, has done little to curb trade because of inconsistent implementation.

Kallas added that there is a legal opinion suggesting the measures could be adopted through qualified majority voting.

Addressing developments in the Gulf, she said EU ministers agreed that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must remain unimpeded, reiterating that Iran "must never have a nuclear weapon."

Ukraine, Russia

The ministers also discussed Ukraine, with Kallas warning that Russia is likely to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure again next winter.

Kallas welcomed the US decision to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles under license, calling it "a positive step," although she noted that it would take time before production begins.

On sanctions against Russia, she said there was still no agreement on the EU's 21st sanctions package but added that member states were "quite close" to reaching a deal.