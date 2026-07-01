Industry groups say waiting times at borders reach up to 5 hours, warn continued disruption damages EU's reputation

Europe's airlines seek suspension of new EU border checks amid summer travel chaos Industry groups say waiting times at borders reach up to 5 hours, warn continued disruption damages EU's reputation

Europe's major airport and airline groups on Wednesday called on the European Commission to temporarily suspend the new Entry/Exit System (EES) during the busy summer travel period, warning that severe border delays are disrupting operations, causing missed connections and leaving flights partially empty.

In an open letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, industry bodies said the rollout of the system has created "severe operational consequences" across European airports despite extensive preparations by the aviation sector.

The letter was signed by ACI Europe, Airlines for Europe and the International Air Transport Association, which together represent hundreds of airlines and airports across the continent.

The groups said waiting times at external Schengen borders have reached up to five hours during peak periods since the system's rollout in April, with passengers facing prolonged queues.

They warned that the situation is expected to worsen in July and August, when European airports are estimated to handle tens of millions of additional passengers amid the peak holiday season.

"Passengers have already been forced to queue for extended periods outside terminal buildings and on exposed aprons," the letter stated, adding that some flights are departing "half full at gate closing time" due to boarding and border processing delays.

While acknowledging the security objectives of the Schengen Entry/Exit System, the aviation groups said that its implementation is currently undermining operational efficiency and passenger flows at major hubs and regional airports.

They called for immediate flexibility allowing member states to suspend EES processing during peak demand periods and revert temporarily to traditional passport stamping procedures when border capacity is exceeded.

The industry groups further proposed the creation of a permanent flexibility mechanism by September to allow targeted suspensions under exceptional circumstances, until supporting infrastructure is fully deployed across all member states.

The letter also warned that continued disruption could damage the EU's reputation as a "welcoming and competitive destination" and potentially deter international travellers.